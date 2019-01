Evan Gary Bigler was born on New Year's Day

One of the Triangle's first babies of 2019 was born at WakeMed North Hospital.Evan Gary Bigler was born Raleigh on Jan. 1, 2019, at 12:19 a.m.Evan weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 and 1/2 inches long.Meanwhile, WakeMed (Raleigh Campus) also recorded its first newborn of the year.The Carraway family welcomed baby Dawson at 12:30 a.m.The WakeMed (Cary Campus) recorded its first 2019 birth at 1:11 a.m.Baby Ronan weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.Happy New Year!