Twin brothers from Durham win $200K on NC lottery scratch-off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Twin brothers from Durham are having quite the summer break after winning $200,000 on the 'All About The Bens' scratch-off.

Ibrahim and Saher Mubarek,18, of Durham recently finished their first year at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The twins stopped at the Academy Quick Stop on Academy Road in Durham to buy the lucky $5 ticket.

"We weren't really thinking about it," said Ibrahim. "We've bought maybe a handful of tickets since we turned 18. We were driving and saw the store and just decided to buy a ticket together."

The twins were at home when they scratched the ticket to reveal the top prize of $200,000.

"I had to keep looking at the ticket," said Ibrahim. "I didn't believe people really won."

Ibrahim and Saher claimed their prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state withholdings, the brothers took home $141,501.

"This feels awesome!" said Ibrahim.

'All About The Bens' launched this month with four top prizes of $200,000. The Mubarek brothers won the first top prize. Three more top prizes remain to be claimed.

"We're not sure what we're going to do with the money yet," said Ibrahim. "Probably because we are still in shock!"
