Family & Parenting

Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom after returning home from 9-month deployment in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier who had been deployed to Afghanistan for 9 months came home and surprised his mother.

It happened Friday, Feb. 28 in Sussex County, Virginia.

Sytoi Warren, a staff sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division, arrived at Sussex Central High School and walked into the gym while some other women distracted his mother, Jwatonda Greene.

Greene is a teacher in the special education department at the high school. She also coaches the school's JV and varsity cheerleading squads.

As Greene finished her conversation and turned to walk out of the room, she nearly walked into her son.

She screamed with joy and jumped into her son's arms.

Welcome home SSG Warren, and thank you for your service!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfayettevillevirginiafort braggsoldier surprisearmy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NCCU football player killed in Durham shooting
Severe weather, damaging winds possible today
Primary Election Day in NC: Everything you need to know
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
At least 19 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
How previously won delegates are divided as candidates leave 2020 race
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
Show More
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
Klobuchar, Buttigieg out: See who's still running for Dem nomination
WakeMed Hospital prepares rural facility for coronavirus response
Coach K wears special tie to support fan with cerebral palsy
Man fights for freedom decades after conviction by all-white jury
More TOP STORIES News