FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Pilot announces passenger's wife's pregnancy on Chicago-bound flight

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man got the surprise of a lifetime on a flight to Chicago.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Florida man got the surprise of a lifetime on a flight to Chicago, as his wife had the pilot announce she was pregnant.

While her husband David Rose was getting coffee, Audrey Rose scribbled a note to the flight crew and handed it to them as they boarded the plane.

During the flight, the pilot came over the speaker and made the announcement.



Audrey had found out she was pregnant the day before the surprise but wasn't entirely sure.

She got up extra early and tested positive again, and then made her plan to surprise David.

Audrey is pregnant with the couple's second child.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnancypregnant woman
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News