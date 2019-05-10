Family & Parenting

Wake County couple celebrate first Mother's Day after adopting baby boy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Caitlin and Chris are still in disbelief when they look into two-week-old Henry's eyes.

Growing their family was all they ever wanted.

"We've always wanted to be parents. I'm from a large family," said Caitlin.

The college sweethearts tried conceiving one year after marriage but had no luck. After four years of fertility treatments, they considered adoption.

"We were open to basically anything...race or gender. For us, it didn't matter," said Chris.

Two weeks ago, the couple brought home a special gift that weighed seven pounds and 12 ounces.

The couple is thankful adoption gave them a chance at making their family whole, and particularly this Mother's Day.

"Just looking at him, I wouldn't change it," said Caitlin. "It makes him that much more special."
