FAMILY & PARENTING

Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'

EMBED </>More Videos

Good deed goes a long way for a Durham mother (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Juggling young children and a job can be a daunting task for any parent.

It comes with sacrifices and a hectic schedule.

In Bailee Robinson's case, it meant rushing to the car wash late Monday night to spare her children a visit.

"Whatever I can do without them in the car so I don't have to take out car seats is just a lot easier than coming with," explained Robinson.

Her two young kids, four-year-old Emmer and three-year-old Amelia, are both full of energy and raring to enjoy their summer.

As closing time approached Monday, Robinson was using the vacuum at American Pride XPress Car Wash in Wake Forest. That's when assistant manager Sam Newhouse walked up to her.

"I told her we're getting ready to close, but she looked like a very hard-working mom, and I want to send you through and give you a free car wash," said Newhouse.

At first, Robinson was hesitant to accept, but eventually did following some kind persuading from Newhouse.

"I was almost in tears as I left the parking lot. It's just something so small can make someone feel so great. And I'm sure it was nothing to him, but it was a lot to me," Robinson said.

She shared her experience on Facebook where hundreds of people liked and commented.

The business was unaware of the reaction until it was brought to its attention Wednesday morning.

Robinson returned Wednesday afternoon, with her kids, to greet Newhouse.

"Thank you. I can't express how thankful I am," said Robinson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familygood samaritanWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News