Mom, twin daughters create masterful sidewalk art in Wake Forest during coronavirus pandemic

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her 5-year-old twins created masterful art during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Tanya Hosea White posted some of their masterpieces to a Wake Forest community Facebook page.

Within a matter of days the post had hundreds of shares.

White said in the post that she and her daughters had been using the sidewalk chalk to pass the time at home.

"I have muscles hurting that I didn't even know I had," White joked in the post.

The different creations are as colorful as they are varied--including butterflies, the Easter bunny, a swing set, a dinosaur and many more.
