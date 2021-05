The Day family welcomed baby boy Owen at 1:54 am, a special Mother's Day baby born at WakeMed Cary Hospital. WakeMed

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a very special Mother's Day for one North Carolina family.WakeMed said baby boy Owen was born just before 2 a.m. and was the first Mother's Day baby born at WakeMed Cary Hospital in 2021.Congratulations to the Day family!