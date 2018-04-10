FAMILY & PARENTING

Watch: Seymour Johnson airmen return home to heartwarming greeting

Heartwarming: Seymour Johnson airmen return (WTVD)

Gary Cooper
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The fight against ISIS may not be dominating the headlines, but it's still going on.

Some of the 200 members of the 336th fighter squadron front lines came home to a hero's welcome Monday night after a deployment in Afghanistan.

"These families serve just as hard as our men and women in uniform do and they have been waiting for them to come back and I just ... overwhelming, happiness - a million emotions all at once," Staff Sgt. Lindsey Scaggs. "We're going to see tears, laughing, crying, everything."

And their families can't wait to have them home, saying that have a lot of catching up to do.

"A lot of catching up; a lot of binge-watching Netflix and chilling," said Anne Wagner.

Watch the video for the full reunion.
