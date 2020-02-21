Family & Parenting

Wienermobile stopping by Raleigh, Durham this weekend

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the Triangle!

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels dates back to 1936, when it lifted Americans' spirits during the great depression. This weekend's stop is part of the 'coast-to-coast weenie' tour. You can get a picture made with the Wienermobile, tour the inside and get a goodie bag to take home.

Several different Wienermobiles drive across the United States throughout the year. The 'Hotdogger" drivers are making pit stops in Raleigh and Durham on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It'll be at several area Food Lions and the Raleigh Half Marathon on Saturday.

Here's an itinerary:

Friday - 8 to 11 a.m.
Food Lion - 3500 N Roxboro St., Durham

Friday - 1 to 4 p.m.

Food Lion - 3808 Guess Rd., Durham

Saturday - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Raleigh Half Marathon - 2411 Crabtree Blvd., Raleigh

Sunday - 8 to 11 a.m.
Food Lion - 7905 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh

Sunday - 1 to 4 p.m.
Food Lion - 2930 W. Main St., Durham

You can follow the Wienermobile's travels here.

Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier story.
