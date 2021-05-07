Family & Parenting

This selfless mom of 12 from Wilson, NC won GMA's epic Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wilson mom of 12 wins GMA's epic Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day

Wilson mom Miss Pat got a Mother's Day surprise on Friday that she will never forget.

"It's indescribable," she said.

And it'd be hard to find someone more deserving for the GMA Breakfast in Bed prize.

At the age of 67, Miss Pat has raised 12 children of her own and she now has more than 50 grandkids.

"My mom has been my rock. If I didn't have her, I don't know where I'd be," said Courtney Jones, Miss Pat's daughter.

Mother-daughter duo to graduate from Fayetteville State University Mother's Day weekend

Miss Pat worked multiple jobs to make ends meet but that never stopped her from helping others in her community -- she is a regular volunteer at her local food bank at Glad Tidings Gospel Church.

TJ Holmes and Ginger Zee traveled to Wilson to visit Jones and her family, who helped coordinate the celebration.

EMBED More News Videos

TJ Holmes and Ginger Zee traveled to Wilson to visit Jones and her family, who helped coordinate the celebration.



"I'm lost for words. I love my family. I love all of you," she said.

Tyson Foods surprised her with a donation of 40,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Tyson products to Glad Tidings Gospel Hall Food Bank. The donation was valued at more than $166,000.

"All that food -- Lord, have mercy. The people are going to be so excited," Miss Pat said, thinking more of the gift to others than the $5,000 gift card for herself for TJ X, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.

"That's her. Mom is selfless. She never thinks about herself," Courtney said.

"I just do the best I can...I just do the best I can," Miss Pat said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingwilsonncgmamother's dayabc11 togethermothers day
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brown's family will only be allowed to view 20 minutes of body cam video
Cary couple's home renovation DIY skills featured on Tamron Hall Show
WEATHER: Potentially severe storms expected in central NC
Video shows Army trainee hijacking SC school bus with kids on board
A forgotten piece of downtown Raleigh gets closer to a makeover
Grand jury indicts former cops on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death
15-year-old dies of COVID-19 just 2 days after diagnosis
Show More
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe.
Teen gives away money saved for college after winning scholarship
LATEST: NCDHHS kicking off campaign to promote vaccinations
Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News