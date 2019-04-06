Family & Parenting

Pregnant woman cited for disorderly conduct after toddler son relieves himself in public

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia -- A pregnant mother in Georgia is facing disorderly conduct charges for allowing her three-year-old son to relieve himself in public.

It happened in a gas station parking lot.

Brooke Johns' toddler son told his mother he needed to use the restroom immediately.

The two barely made it to the parking lot before Johns realized he wasn't going to make it inside.

Brooke was unable to carry him due to being pregnant and just weeks away from giving birth.

So, she did what she thought was the next best thing, and covered her son as he urinated in the parking lot.

The incident was noticed by a county deputy, and she got slapped with disorderly conduct.

It has sparked a lot of backlash on social media from parents.

Johns' court date is reportedly days before she is due.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggeorgiapregnancytoddlerbig talkerspregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News