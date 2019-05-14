Family & Parenting

Best friends' surprise hospital reunion on Mother's Day goes viral on social media

BOSTON, Mass. -- Nancee Babson knows the nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital well, having stayed there several times for heart issues.

But one particular nurse this weekend caught her attention.

"I really thought she was being rude, whoever this nurse was, and I've never had a rude nurse here ever," Babson told WCVB.

The masked woman may have been a little firm while trying to take Babson's vitals, but that's because she was pretending.

The nurse was really Babson's best friend Kim, visiting from New York.

"It was just an awesome surprise, even if it hadn't been Mother's Day," she said.

The surprise visit was plotted by Babson's son Holden.

"I decided, 'Wait, wait I have a really funny idea,'" he said.

The two friends had not seen each other in a long time because of Babson's health issues - those issues allowing Holden to pull off the perfect Mother's Day prank.

"Her vision is not so great anyway, and she had just woken up from a nap so it worked out in our favor," he said.

The video of the surprise visit has gone viral on social media. Holden's gift to his mom is proving to be the best medicine this Mother's Day.

"It's sad to say but I don't know how many Mother's Days we'll have, and to be able to do something like this to make her this happy makes me happy and will be a memory I will hold in my heart forever," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingviral videosocial mediau.s. & worldnursessurprisemothers day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News