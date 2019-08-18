Family & Parenting

Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets

STURGIS, S.D. -- A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn't find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.

Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10, KOTA-TV reported.

Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor, with multiple babies.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds.

The babies' names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouth dakotahospitalpregnancypregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crashes involving nearly 50 vehicles close I-85 in Orange County for hours
Back to School Community Day provides free shoes to hundreds of kids
Sheriff: Man drove stolen truck through several yards while evading deputy
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
'It could save someone's life:' Moms rally for gun reform
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Show More
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
New Southeast Raleigh Elementary designed to be a game-changer
More TOP STORIES News