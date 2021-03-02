Women discover they're biological siblings while working in same restaurant

Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti began working together at The Russian Lady in New Haven in 2013, WTNH reports.
They bonded instantly. They both had Dominican Republic tattoos, were adopted and were raised by single mothers.
They even looked alike, but errors in Tinetti's adoption papers made being related seem impossible.
RELATED | 2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
That is until they took a DNA test and discovered they were sisters.
"We started twinning, we wore the same clothes, we actually bought shirts one day that said 'I'm the big sister/I'm the little sister,'" Tinetti explained in a TikTok video. "I'm her family, I'm her sister, same mom, same dad."
Madison and Tinetti also discovered they have seven other siblings.
Out of nine children, they were the only two put up for adoption.
RELATED | Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years