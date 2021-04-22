Family & Parenting

Women share their stories during National Infertility Awareness Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Couples from all different backgrounds and walks of life can experience infertility. But each of their stories is of triumph and resilience.

When you see their success, it's easy to think everything is perfect. But the reality is, they are fighting a battle.

"The thing about infertility is it's not just one story. It's usually a journey. And I know that was definitely the case for me," said Nicole Briscoe, an ESPN anchor.

Briscoe and her husband tried to start a family for nearly two years. She said she had countless miscarriages. They turned to in vitro fertilization and successfully conceived two children. But getting to that point, she realized the need for support

"We don't have to be alone. It doesn't have to be isolating. It doesn't have to be this mental health issue. Because if we could just talk about it and feel safe in our environments to do that, it would be so much easier," Briscoe said.

Kelly McLay - a 70-time marathon runner - struggled with fertility as well. But her journey started in her 20s.

"I got a phone call from my doctor saying, 'you've gone through menopause.' And at 24, that was the last diagnosis I ever expected to hear," McLay said.

It was a devastating blow, and she turned to training and running to help with the physical and emotional pain.

Using a donor egg and supplement hormones, she and her husband were also able to conceive two children.

"I think it's important for people to talk about it, and I've always talked about it. It's helped me. So by sharing my story, I hope it empowers women to feel stronger," McLay said.

In the U.S., one in six couples has been diagnosed as infertile. For more information and resources, click here.
family & parentingncinfertilitybirthpregnancywomen and healthfamilypregnant woman
