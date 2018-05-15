FAMILY & PARENTING

Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the Disney surprise for the survivor of a pit bull attack.

By
PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island --
A young boy was treated to a huge surprise more than a year after he helped save his siblings' lives.

Jeremiah Rivera shielded his little brother and sister from an attacking pit bull in February 2017 and was mauled in the process. He was 5 years old at the time and almost didn't make it.

His parents say the next year was a blur of skin grafts, surgery and rehab and spending months in the hospital.

"I said, 'Jeremiah, after this, we're going to Disney World, you went through so much,'" his mom Latoya White said. "I didn't know how I was going to do it."

Despite it all, Jeremiah remained a happy boy during his road to recovery and on Monday afternoon, he received the surprise of a lifetime.

New York boxing promoter and manager Teddy Atlas and his charity picked up toys for Jeremiah and his siblings and gave the little fighter some boxing tips.

But that wasn't all -- Atlas surprised Jeremiah and his family with a trip to Disney World.

"I'm in the fighting business, he's in a fight, and we're going to help his cornermen a little bit," Atlas said.

The family leaves for their trip on Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypit bull attackDisney WorldsurprisePort RichmondStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News