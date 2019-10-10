Family & Parenting

'I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.' 3-year-old recites positive message during walk to school

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything."

That positive phrase is inspiring millions after a video of 3-year-old Ayaan saying that to himself was posted online.

The young boy's mother said she and her husband taught Ayaan that phrase a year ago. They have constantly told Ayaan that he can do anything he puts his mind to.

Then, while walking to school, his mother heard him saying that phrase over and over to himself.

She said she was so proud of him, and she knows for a fact that he can do anything!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggood news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl abducted in Greensboro
Durham couple married for 70 years shares secret to happiness
$10K prize possible for Wake County Animal Center
Missing Holly Springs mom now feared dead, police say
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
Fort Bragg soldier receives Soldier's Medal
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Show More
2 people shot in Harnett County
Mayoral runoff or not, city leadership in Raleigh getting a makeover
Johnston County pastor faces additional child sex charges
Flu shot freebies: Get paid to get your vaccine
Cooper signs bill to increase penalty for using weapon against law enforcement
More TOP STORIES News