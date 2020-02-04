Judge agrees to family's request blocking release of fatal police shooting body cam video

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt in a hearing this morning that she met with the family and they asked that the video not be made public.
Earlier in the hearing Raleigh Police Department Attorney Ashby Ray said the department was requesting the video be released in an effort to be "transparent".
Ultimately Holt ruled that RPD would be the caretaker of the video and that the public could be allowed to view it but it could not be copied or broadcast.
The judge said journalists could watch the video and then engage in "old fashioned reporting" by describing it to viewers and readers.
It's not clear yet when the police department will make the video available for viewing.
Freeman said the step-father of the man who was shot, Keith Collins, watched the video. Collins' mother did not.
At the meeting with the DA, Collins' family was represented by Gerald Givens, Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
Often the NAACP has been behind calls for police transparency and not only the use of body cameras, but also the release of recordings that those cameras capture.
Givens said he will meet with other community activists to try to assuage any concerns that not releasing the video is a cover up.
He also viewed the video and said that while what he saw was "tragic" it didn't clear police of wrongdoing nor show that the officer who fired did anything wrong.
He said it was difficult to see if Collins pulled a gun as Raleigh's police chief said last week.
Givens said he wants to hear more from the DA's office and the SBI and possibly review the video before making a final judgement on police actions.
Although Freeman wouldn't confirm it, Givens said the gun being carried Collins was not a real firearm but a BB gun.
And while he didn't give details he said mental illness also played a big role in the incident.
Collins first came to the attention of police when a woman at the Townridge shopping center called 911 to report that a man had dropped a gun on the ground then picked it up, put it in his waistband, and went inside the Big Lots store there.
When police arrived they found Collins walking along Pleasant Valley Road behind the shopping center.
He was apparently headed toward the apartment complex where Givens said he lives with his parents at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Millbrook Roads.
Raleigh's police chief said Collins, 52, ran from the first officer on the scene and then displayed the gun during the foot chase.
She said the officer fired hitting Collins multiple times. Collins later died at the hospital.