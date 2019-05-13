Farm building owned by NC Senator catches fire on Mother's Day in Sampson County

Multiple units on scene at fire at Sampson County farm

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A farm building owned by a North Carolina Senator caught fire Sunday morning in Autryville.Sampson County officials said the call came in just after 6:15 a.m. Approximately 75 firefighters from multiple departments in Cumberland and Sampson counties responded to the four alarm fire.The 80 foot by 100 foot building is home to Jackson Farming Company, which is owned by N.C. Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Clinton)."This is not the ideal situation to be having on a Sunday morning on Mother's Day but the good news is we're mighty blessed. I mean, no one's been hurt," Jackson said.In addition to nobody being injured, no farm chemicals were damagedJackson's Farming Company has been in business for nearly 40 years and currently employs around 150 people.Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.