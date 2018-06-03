U.S. & WORLD

Georgia farmer pulls green cabbage through 2 feet of murky floodwater

EMBED </>More Videos

Angel Rushing posted footage to Facebook showing her father harvesting a bright green Napa cabbage from the ground through two feet of murky brown water at Shook's Family Farm. (Angel Rushing via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
CLEVELAND, Ga. --
After severe weather ravaged the south, one Georgia family was left to pick up the pieces after their farm was overwhelmed by several feet of floodwater.

Angel Rushing posted footage to Facebook showing her father harvesting a bright green Napa cabbage from the ground through two feet of murky brown water at Shook's Family Farm in Cleveland.

"There you go, y'all. That's a beautiful Napa cabbage. There's plenty of them here, but not anymore," Rushing said after her father pulled the vegetable up through the water, which nearly reached his waist.

While the bright green cabbage may have looked like it survived the flood, Rushing said any produce touched by floodwater is considered contaminated. The flood struck less than a week before the cabbage was set to be harvested.


After the floodwaters wreaked havoc on the family's farm, Rushing tried to find the positive in the situation.

"Maybe our soil needed this sand to make it just right..maybe this was the one way to get rid of all those destructive moles, maybe Mom and Dad just needed to rest," Rushing said. "I don't know why but my parents have raised us to trust in the one who does. We trust you completely Lord and we praise you in the storm."

Rushing said the family was able to salvage plants in the farm's greenhouse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatherfloodingu.s. & worldfarmingagricultureGeorgia
U.S. & WORLD
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News