games

Time for virtual farmers to retire as Farmville shuts down with end of Adobe Flash

Farmville on Facebook was popular game over 10 years ago
Attention virtual farmers: You're now retired.

One of Facebook's earliest successes, "Farmville," is no longer supported by Adobe, CNN reported.

"Farmville" was a popular game more than 10 years ago.

Users tended to digital fields and harvested fake vegetables.

RELATED: Debt collectors can find you on Facebook, Instagram
EMBED More News Videos

Consumer Reports has some tips on managing debt collections in the digital age.



The game shut down for good Thursday, a victim of outdated Adobe Flash Player software.

Adobe decided to kill Flash after it declined in popularity due to its difficulty running on mobile phones.

Apple blocked it completely from its iPhones back in 2010, citing security issues.

RELATED: How to filter hate speech from your social media feed

Adobe has now abandoned support for Flash, and will block all Flash content Jan. 12.

If you still had money to use for in-app additions on "Farmville," game maker Zynga says "tough luck."

It's not issuing refunds on that money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygamesfacebookadobe systemsu.s. & world
GAMES
Cary teen creates 'Race to the Vaccine' board game during pandemic
Monopoly and Metallica launch a second World Tour Edition
Hasbro debuts Play-Doh for adults with grown up smells
Chicago defense attorney makes board game to help teens with police interactions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC Health acquires COVID-19 vaccines meant for Orange Co. Health Dept.
Duke at Florida State postponed due to COVID-19; Coach K quarantining
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
Forecast: More rain tonight but much warmer Saturday
COVID-19 LATEST: 14 million travel in US despite CDC warnings
Wake 2.0: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
Show More
Raleigh's live performances face uncertain plans in 2021
US inches closer to 350K COVID-19 deaths, model projects 115K more in 4 weeks
Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day
Samaritan's Purse builds emergency field hospital to aid in COVID-19 surge
Analysts expect a big rebound in air travel in 2021
More TOP STORIES News