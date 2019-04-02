Style & Fashion

$315 denim, high-waist 'janties' sell out

EMBED <>More Videos

$300 denim "janties" sell out. Watch the report from April 1, 2019.

This seems like something that would be an April Fools' joke, but it's not.

A designer clothing company is raising eyebrows after releasing a pair of high-cut denim "brief-style" shorts.

The shorts feature a high-waist, zip front and a button at the waistband.

They can be worn under or over pants.

The company calls it underwear that doesn't need to stay "under there".

But they're not for everyone - not because of the fit, but the price! They cost a staggering $315.

When we checked Monday afternoon on the company's website they are all sold out, except for a few pairs left in size extra small.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionbuzzworthytrendbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Parents of teens killed in wrecks back 'no cellphones for drivers' bill
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Show More
MomsRising raises awareness on Equal Pay Day
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
New York teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Gas station clerk fired after racist rant against bilingual customer
More TOP STORIES News