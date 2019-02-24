OSCARS

Lady Gaga's red carpet fashion during 2019 awards season - Oscars, Grammys and more

From premiere night to the Oscars, Lady Gaga has stunned on the red carpet this awards season. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

LOS ANGELES --
This year, Lady Gaga's red carpet style has ranged from big and bold to sleek and sophisticated. She often chose to make a statement through silhouettes rather than through bold color.

At the Golden Globes, though, she wore a pale blue Valentino gown and colored her hair to match. She also went with a large Valentino cotton candy-colored gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "A Star is Born." Otherwise, we've seen a very sleek Gaga, though always with a dramatic detail.

The Calvin Klein gown she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards had a dramatic train, and her white Louis Vuitton gown at the Oscars luncheon had dramatic sleeves. We saw another white gown at the SAG Awards, this one by Dior, with a sky-high slit to show off her legs.

She went sleek and sparkly to the Grammys in a silver sleeveless Celine dress. At the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star is Born," she was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a silver lace Givenchy with an incredible cape.

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
