disney

Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates, ABC News
On Thursday, Aldo announced a new collection starring Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

"A tribute to Disney's true original and his bold sweetheart, this fun collection puts a Disney twist on your Aldo favorites," the company wrote in a statement.

The new collaboration has been promoted on Instagram with fun photos of everything from Mickey Mouse decorated handbags to Minnie Mouse embellished denim booties.



This limited-edition line includes heels, sneakers, handbags, and accessories that feature Disney's most beloved icons.

The collection is broken into two series. One category is "For the nostalgic," which includes playful bright pieces featuring Mickey and Minnie.

The other category is "For the modern," where there are more subtle and sophisticated styles that include both characters' silhouettes and patterns.

In total, there are over 25 items to pick from and lots of different designs to update your wardrobe with.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashiondisneyshoesretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro
Police searching for man after stabbing near ECU's campus
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson
WCPSS investigating after student uncovers classmates' racist group chat
Sampson County teen celebrates cousin at Carrie Underwood concert
Weather: Finally fall temps this week
7-year-old girl struck by motorcycle in Raleigh
Show More
Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
Raleigh motorcycle group donate warm clothes to Salvation Army
St. Aug's Track & Field coach expected to 'fully recover' after vehicle crash
APS of Durham waives adoption fees for dogs, cats
More TOP STORIES News