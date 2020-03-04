Style & Fashion

Crocs releasing Peeps-themed shoes just in time for Easter

If you're looking for something other than candy and toys for your Easter basket this year, look no further.

We've got an interesting option for you - pastel clogs with plastic chicks.

Crocs and marshmallow candy maker Peeps have teamed up to launch the line of footwear.

You can get them online now for $49.99.

The kicks are available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink.

And the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes.

Some sizes are already out of stock, but they should be in stores starting next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoesinstagram storiescandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus is no cause for panic, Wake Co. leaders say
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Brawl postpones NC high school basketball playoff game
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Local Red Cross employee heading to Tennessee after deadly tornadoes
Show More
'Season of yellow' returns in North Carolina
The 411: Skullbreaker challenge targets teens
Man dies from shooting at Garner apartment complex: Police
Cooper, Forest set up November showdown for governor
Dozens still missing following Nashville tornadoes
More TOP STORIES News