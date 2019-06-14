Style & Fashion

Designers creating clothing that can be washed less often

Fashion trends come and go, and the newest trend is not washing your clothes.

In response to an eco-friendly movement to conserve water, designers are now creating clothes in a way that makes it able to be washed less often.

Wool & Prince created a line of items that can be worn for 100 days straight without washing.

The line, which includes dresses, polos, button-down shirts and blazers, is all about the wool - which they say is naturally odor resistant.

Unbound Merino uses a merino blend of wool, which they say stays scent free for a good amount of time.

Another company called Pangaia developed t-shirts that can be worn several times because they're treated with peppermint oil, which keeps them smelling fresh longer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashiontrendingfashionbig talkersconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
Man dies after falling off boat at Hyco Lake, officials say
Man used old police badge while being pulled over, officials say
Now Open: Slice Pie Company pop-up shop in downtown Raleigh
Durham man arrested, accused of 4 armed robberies in 48 hours
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Show More
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
New drug for postpartum depression will be available at end of June
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 14
Baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies
More TOP STORIES News