Harry Potter shoes, apparel now available from Vans

Vans launched Harry Potter-themed apparel Friday, featuring four different shoes styled after each house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.



In addition to the house-styled shoes, there is a Dark Arts-themed backpack, a Daily Prophet-themed shoe, a Deathly Hallows shirt and much more.

The first Harry Potter book debuted in 1997, and the last book was released in 2007. The franchise has sold millions of books, inspired one of the most popular movie franchises in history, made it to Broadway, and launched theme parks in Florida, California, and Japan.
