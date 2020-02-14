Style & Fashion

Jennifer Lopez and DSW launch new line of JLo shoes

By
NEW YORK (WTVD) -- Singer, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez is getting into the shoe business.

Lopez is partnering with the Camuto Group on JLO, a new shoe and handbag line that will be sold exclusively at DSW.

RELATED: JLo, Shakira take stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
The Spring 2020 collection includes a wide range of styles including sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots in bold colors, animal prints and crystal embellishments.

The full collection will hit stores on March 16, 2020.

You can preview the collection online and enter for a chance to meet J. Lo in person in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez performed alongside Shakira in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show--the first halftime performance with two Latina headliners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionohionew yorkshoesjennifer lopezshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Delays push back reopening of McDougald Terrace
Man cut off woman's arm with machete, Fayetteville warrant says
Fake DMV websites make millions scamming customers: FTC
Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally in Durham
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Show More
Police search for missing Milwaukee family
6 cases of cancer found in same high school class
Mom of dead child left kids at home to go to bar, police say
Snapchat rolls out new feature to help mental health
Netflix hopes free romance movie will win hearts
More TOP STORIES News