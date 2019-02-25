Mia Schwarz is kind of like a rock star. Her instrument, though, not an electric guitar or set of drums, instead, a sewing machine.Several racks of clothes hang in her well kept Pinehurst studio. She says her shop stays busy.Though the master seamstress has plenty of clients, she's opted to voluntarily increase her workload.She shows us a rack full of formal dresses and a few suits. That rack is filled with donated items that she plans to give to county schools for students who can't afford formal wear for upcoming proms.Schwarz says she plans on helping students in five counties, and the nearly 100 items she currently has donated isn't enough."One of our counties has 140 students just in their high school population that are considered unsheltered," Schwarz said before pointing out that the 140 students don't include those living at or just above the poverty line."So many things in our closet we wear one time and it sits in our closet forever," Schwarz said commenting on the clothing waste that happens nationwide.She says formal wear that is broken- missing buttons, broken zippers- are welcomed as donation. Those items are an easy fix."It won't do us a lot of good to give the kids clothes if they don't necessarily fit, and that's where it comes in being a tailor."Schwarz says she can't fix all of the items alone. She needs volunteers from the community to step up and help mend and and tailor."If they don't know how to hem, I'll show them."One of the biggest needed items are suits, which can be worn not only for prom, but for graduation and future job interviews.If you would like to donate, Schwarz' shop is located at 280 Pinehurst Ave Unit A, Southern Pines, NC.