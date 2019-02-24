OSCARS

Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape on Oscars 2019 red carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa McCarthy's stunning pantsuit with black and white color blocking caught much attention at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
Pants on the red carpet has been a popular trend this award season and show no sign of stopping on Hollywood's biggest night.

Best Actress nominee Melissa McCarthy stunned the crowd outside the Dolby Theatre Sunday in a sleek black and white pantsuit along with a silky white cape.

McCarthy is hoping to stage an upset for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sunday night.

This is her second Oscar nomination. She was last nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2012's Bridesmaids.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsacademy awardsmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionactoraward showsred carpet fashionhollywood
OSCARS
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold gown at Oscars
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Show More
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
More News