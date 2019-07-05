Style & Fashion

Nail art trend thriving this summer thanks to social media push

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer is in full swing and nail art is emerging as one of the hottest fashion trends of the season.

Nail salons are upping their game at the request of customers coming in with special requests for manicures after seeing nail masterpieces on social media feeds.

"A lot of times, clients will come in with inspiration and we can do our own iteration of that," explained Maggie Underhill, owner of Paintbase Nail Bar in Park West Village in Morrisville.

Paintbase has several locations in the Triangle and is known for the art they can create on fingertips.

"Everything is hand painted, our technicians are so talented, they are true artists," Underhill said. "It's really exciting because we have a new design book coming out this summer."

Underhill said the biggest summer trends are about patterns and bold color.

"Neons are huge," Underhill added. "It's just another layer you can add on to express your personality, it doesn't just stop at clothes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionmorrisvillenailsnail salonnail polish
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Wake County deputy arrested in Durham after alleged assault
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck has been found
STIR brings oyster bar, craft cocktails, artisanal ice to Raleigh
State lawmakers consider ban on smokable hemp
Education Without Barriers forms to aid Spanish-speaking students
Show More
Man accused of using cell phone to snap picture under woman's clothes
Senators call for government's American flags to be made in USA
Kids scream as earthquake rattles performance: Video
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
Crash diverts traffic off all lanes of I-40 east near Davis Drive
More TOP STORIES News