Nail art trend thriving this summer thanks to social media push

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer is in full swing and nail art is emerging as one of the hottest fashion trends of the season.
Nail salons are upping their game at the request of customers coming in with special requests for manicures after seeing nail masterpieces on social media feeds.
"A lot of times, clients will come in with inspiration and we can do our own iteration of that," explained Maggie Underhill, owner of Paintbase Nail Bar in Park West Village in Morrisville.
Paintbase has several locations in the Triangle and is known for the art they can create on fingertips.
"Everything is hand painted, our technicians are so talented, they are true artists," Underhill said. "It's really exciting because we have a new design book coming out this summer."
Underhill said the biggest summer trends are about patterns and bold color.
"Neons are huge," Underhill added. "It's just another layer you can add on to express your personality, it doesn't just stop at clothes."
