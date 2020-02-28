RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress, Raleigh's high-end consignment store selling designer clothing, fine and costume jewelry, handbags, shoes, belts, and sunglasses has started Rent the dress, a new business offering dress rentals.
The new service is at the Wade Avenue location with more than 100 ready-to-wear contemporary gowns to choose from.
Customers schedule an appointment with a stylist, browse inventory online or in-person then pick the dates or a four-day rental and sign a rental contract agreement.
Dresses are returned to the Wade Avenue location and Dress takes care of the dry cleaning.
Dress Locations:
3528 Wade Ave.
Raleigh, NC 27607
(919) 699-6505
Mon - Fri 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun Noon to 5 p.m.
Dress Six Forks
8511 Colonnade Center Drive Suite 150
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 945-4997
Mon - Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Now Open: Dress, Raleigh's high-end consignment store, offers dress rental
NOW OPEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More