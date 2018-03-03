STYLE & FASHION

Blue-carpet fashion at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Chloe Zhao arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)</span></div>
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
See what the stars wore on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, a show that caps nominees at a budget of $20 million or less.

Held inside a beachside tent in Santa Monica, Calif., the Spirit Awards are more relaxed and dressed-down than Sunday's Oscars. The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone on to win best picture Sunday at the Oscars. Three of this year's nominees - "Get Out," ''Lady Bird" and "Call Me by Your Name" - have a shot at continuing the streak.
Related Topics:
fashionaward showsmovie newshollywoodentertainmentSanta Monica
STYLE & FASHION
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News