Color returns to the red carpet at Critics' Choice Awards

Color returned to the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards, but some A-listers still showed up in black. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
After a Golden Globe Awards that saw nearly all celebrities ditching their colorful gowns and bold suits in a stand against sexual misconduct, colorful hues began to seep back into stars' wardrobe at the Critics' Choice Awards.

With Jessica Chastain in emerald, Octavia Spencer in plum and Constance Wu in coral, the blue carpet at the Barker Hangar offered more traditional awards show fare than Sunday's program, but the stars' fashion choices were not entirely apolitical.

"Orange Is the New Black" actor Asia Kate Dillon wore a #BlackLivesMatter hoodie to the show, and Reese Witherspoon, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie - who have all voiced support for the Time's Up movement - walked the blue carpet in succession in black.



On the eve of the Golden Globes, the Time's Up movement began a social media campaign with the hashtag #WhyIWearBlack, confirming weeks of speculation that Hollywood's elite would band together in black to make a statement at the show.


At the Globes, celebrities brandished #TimesUp pins and accessories against a canvas of black, and talk surrounding the movement and the $15 million it has raised to support victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace largely dominated red carpet interviews.

The telecast's most talked-about moment also evoked the spirit of the Time's Up movement. As she accepted the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, Orpah Winfrey gave a show-stopping speech about the importance of speaking truth to power and the "new day...on the horizon" in which "nobody ever has to say 'me too' again."
