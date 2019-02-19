OSCARS

Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every Best Actress winner ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are fashion highlights from Best Actress winners through the years.

The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars 2019, red carpet coverage and more

Check out every gown worn by a Best Actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.

PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscar dresses worn through the years
Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).

MORE OSCARS FASHION

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionred carpet fashioncelebritymoviesphotosaward showsoscar fashionsfashionacademy awardsOscarsentertainment
OSCARS
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
What will they wear? Best Actress nominee fashion
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
Live: 9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Raleigh City Council approves Dorothea Dix Park master plan
Jury deliberating in Wake County double murder case
Attorney for Colin Kaepernick sees Panthers, Patriots as potential landing spots for QB
Show More
Durham megachurch pastor says database of abusers is future possibility
Durham mayor calls for $95 million affordable housing referendum
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon invests $250 million in AAF
Man rescued from quicksand in snowstorm
More News