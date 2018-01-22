SAG AWARDS

SAG Awards 2018: What the stars wore on the red carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

See what the stars wore to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/A)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
Check out what your favorite stars wore to the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The show featured a roster of almost all female presenters, Kristen Bell as its inaugural host, and an opening that featured only actresses speaking about their craft.

Producers say the approach was inspired by last year's Women's March, but the show arrives at a time when some of the industry's biggest names are leading the Time's Up and Me Too movements to address gender inequality, sexual misconduct, pay disparities and other issues.

The brisk show comes two weeks after a black-dress protest at the Golden Globe Awards, and several stars including Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams bringing activists to the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
fashionSAG awardstelevisionmovie newsaward showsawardhollywoodcelebrityBeverly Hills
SAG AWARDS
Your SAG Award winners are...
Prom dresses, Converses at SAG Awards? Oh yes they did!
Here are your Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
More SAG awards
STYLE & FASHION
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News