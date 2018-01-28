RED CARPET FASHION

PHOTOS: Why the stars wore white roses to the Grammys

Stars wore white roses to the Grammys in support of the Time's Up movement. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Music's biggest night is here! See what your favorite artists wore to the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

While Hollywood chose to wear black in a show of solidarity against sexual misconduct, the music industry opted instead to show their support by wearing white roses, a symbol associated with the suffragette movement.
