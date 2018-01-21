SAG AWARDS

Prom dresses and Converses on the red carpet? These young stars pulled them off

EMBED </>More Videos

Prom dresses and Converses on the red carpet? It was a thing -- and these young stars pulled it off. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
You'd never know it by looking at the sea of starlets decked out in couture gowns at the SAG Awards, but there was something different about Beanie Feldstein's dress.

The 24-year-old "Lady Bird" star told The Cut in an interview that she wore her high school prom dress to one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

"I put it on and it fit, surprisingly maybe better than it did in high school!" Feldstein told The Cut's Anna Silman of her black Kay Unger gown, adding that her mom and best friend then told her she had to wear it to the show.

The prom dress was a fitting wardrobe choice, Feldstein said, because of her "Lady Bird" character's arc, which also ends at a prom in the film.

Another red carpet surprise and delight? Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" ditched her heels, opting instead for a pair of white Converse sneakers to accompany her pink, sequined Calvin Klein dress.

After a Golden Globes red carpet where nearly all stars wore black and a Critics' Choice telecast where many A-listers remained blacked out in solidarity against sexual misconduct, Hollywood added color back into its wardrobe for the SAG Awards.

Big trends for women included blush-colored gowns, any kind of sequin or spangle embellishment and, of course, black Time's Up pins.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to the SAG Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmenthollywoodSAG awardsaward showscaliforniacelebritymovie newspromdressesbuzzworthywhat's trendingmovies
SAG AWARDS
Your SAG Award winners are...
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Here are your Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
More SAG awards
STYLE & FASHION
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News