queen elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II ditches real fur for fake

Queen Elizabeth II is breaking thousands of years of royal tradition by eliminating animal fur from her wardrobe, according to a book written by the British monarch's senior dresser, Angela Kelly.

Kelly has worked for the royal household for 25 years. In her book, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe," Kelly said that as of 2019, Her Majesty will stay warm by wearing fake fur when she attends particularly cold engagements.

The executive director of the United Kingdom's Humane Society said the queen's decision will send a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion, CNN reported.

It's not clear if the mandate extends to the queen's historical garments, like the robe she wears at the state opening of Parliament and her Imperial State Crown, which include ermine trim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionqueen elizabethu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Elton John claims he saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
PHOTOS: Prince Philip through the years
Why does Queen Elizabeth II have two birthdays?
Pomp, parade marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert
Woman stole NC State student's car at gunpoint: Police
13-year-old double-murder suspect still on the loose in Robeson Co.
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
The 411: It's National Nacho Day
Show More
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Durham teachers protest state budget battle
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
More TOP STORIES News