Raleigh company MagnaReady specializes in clothes anyone can button up easily

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It closes with magnets and looks like a button up, but it's adaptive clothing designed for the differently abled.
Maura Horton is the creator of MagnaReady, a company founded in Raleigh with her husband in mind.
Maura's husband, was a coach at NC State. He was 48 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
She retold the story her husband had told her. One night, she says, her husband was trying to button up his shirt to catch a team plane, but he couldn't.
"A player by the name of Russell Wilson, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, went over and helped him in silence, " Maura said.
MagnaReady not only offers clothing for men, but for women as well. Additionally, the company recently partnered with Land's End to create school uniforms for kids.
The magnets inside the clothing are washer and dryer safe.
Today, Maura spends a lot of time in New York. Her husband died in 2016, but not before creating a legacy of helping.
"I know that he voiced that he was glad that we could help so many."
