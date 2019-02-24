OSCARS

Regina King keeps it sleek, glamorous on red carpet for 2019 awards season

Regina King has brought her fashion A-game this awards season. Take a look back at her memorable looks.

LOS ANGELES --
If there's one thing we know for sure about Regina King, it's that she's not afraid to glam it up.

Throughout awards season, the actress hit the red carpet in bold, head-turning gowns all while keeping things sleek, elegant and a bit sexy.

King often showed off her toned arms with sleeveless and off-the-shoulder necklines, including in a purple Michael Kors gown she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards. She's also not afraid to show off a bit of leg as she did in the hot pink Versace gown she wore to the BAFTA Awards.

King stunned in sparkles in a coral Alberta Ferretti gown at the Golden Globe Awards. She kept the sparkle going in a gold Monique Lhuillier gown at the Globes after-party.

