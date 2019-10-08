Hot Topics

Teen turned away at homecoming dance because of her pantsuit

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 17-year-old was turned away at her high school's homecoming dance because she was wearing a jumpsuit.

Darcy Krueger said she wasn't allowed into the Tampa Bay Homeschool Homecoming dance because she didn't follow dress code. Darcy's mother posted about her daughter being denied on Facebook.



"Darcy's upset and so am I," Melissa Krueger said. "The dress code didn't mention pantsuit dress attire for ladies. Feeling awful."

That decision is sparking outrage with some in the community who say the rules need to be changed. But someone reached out to Darcy with a noble gesture.

Photographer Jennie Ellis heard about the story and offered to give the teenager a free photoshoot so something positive could come from the experience.
