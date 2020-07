Face coverings started out as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19, but now they are the latest fashion trend.Wearing a mask in public while eating and drinking can be complicated, so designers have created a face mask with a zipper.The Texas-based company, Shut Your Mouth, designed face masks with a zipper to make it easier to eat and drink while you practice social distancing.You just unzip it to sip and zip it back when you're done. These zippered face masks cost $34.99 and come in a variety of colors and fabrics.The only thing you have to worry about now is zipping your lips in the zipper!