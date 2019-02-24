OSCARS

What's next for Glenn Close after the 2019 Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

From 'The Wife' to the Oscars, it's been an exciting awards season from nominee Glenn Close.

LOS ANGELES --
This year, Glenn Close earned her seventh Academy Award nomination for "The Wife." She said that attending Hollywood's biggest shindig is both an honor and a little bit of a curse.

"We're just kind of deciding now what I'll wear, and that's really fun. You just hope that by the end of the red carpet, you won't be crippled (from your shoes)," she said.

With all those nominations and a body of work that is consistently spectacular, it's hard to imagine that Close has never won an Oscar -- especially after her bone-chilling performance in "Fatal Attraction."

Win or lose, Close said that you may see a little less of her after the Oscars.

"I'm going to go back into producing. I want to write, so I think in the next couple of months, I'd like to disappear, think and work on stuff," she said.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentOscarsacademy awardscelebrityhollywood
OSCARS
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to continue after-Oscar tradition
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Walnut Creek Elementary opens food pantry for students
Show More
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Jim Boeheim returns to Syracuse bench after fatal accident
Raleigh 8th grader dies following flu complications, family says
2 women to testify against Justin Fairfax in planned public hearings
Johnson, Maye lead No. 8 UNC past No. 16 FSU, 77-59
More News