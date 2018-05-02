COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

You've heard of food trucks, but what about a flower truck?

(Eleanor Elizabeth Photography)

Courtney "Fashionista"
A few years ago, I started treating myself to a small bouquet of flowers during my weekly grocery shopping trip. Eventually, I became pretty passionate about discovering new flower types and attempting to make my own arrangements. Call me basic, but I literally gush over some nice flowers.

When I discovered Petals on the Go, a flower truck locally based in the Triangle, my reaction was nothing short of ecstatic. I made it my mission to visit them asap and was finally able to during NCMA's Art and Bloom festival.

Courtney is an ABC11 Community Influencer, read more articles by her here!

ENJOYING FRESH BLOOMS WITH PETALS ON THE GO

Once I arrived at the truck, I couldn't wait to pick myself out a bouquet. Each arrangement was so bright, colorful and beautiful, but I finally decided on one that I couldn't take my eyes off of. In addition to selling and arranging these gorgeous bouquets, I learned that the owner, Amanda, also grows some of the flowers at her home garden. To say that I wasn't jealous of Amanda for having the coolest job on the planet, would be a complete lie.

MY MINI FLOWER PARTY

When the Petals on the Go truck isn't making appearances at local Raleigh events, they make stops at private parties and even host their own. At these events, they teach guests how to make their own floral arrangements or flower crowns. Some of their most popular stops are for bridal showers, girls night out parties and corporate events.



During my visit, Amanda was sweet enough to help me make my very own flower crown and it totally made my life! My crown was a colorful display of roses, daisies, baby's breath and thistle. It was a fun, but easy craft and if it were socially acceptable I'd probably wear mine every day.



Lately, I've been trying to indulge more in the things that bring me happiness and visiting Petals on the Go was such a great experience for me. I'm excited to expand on this little love of mine by to taking one of Amanda's floral arranging classes next! You can get more information on Petals on the Go flower parties or find the truck by visiting their website here. Also, they have some events coming up just in time for Mother's Day!

Courtney is an ABC11 Influencer, read more articles by her here!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Relaxation Day: Places to relax around the Triangle
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
More Community Influencers
STYLE & FASHION
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News