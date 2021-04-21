fatal shooting

Fatal Brier Creek shooting in March was self-defense, police say; no charges to be filed

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dead after being shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney's Office will not pursue charges following a shooting outside of the Barnes and Noble at Brier Creek shopping center that killed a 32-year-old man in March.

The announcement comes a month after Arlandia Quaadir Parker was shot in the popular shopping center and later died at a hospital.

On Thursday, Raleigh Police told ABC11 that the investigation showed that the shooting was determined to be in self-defense.

A police spokesperson said Parker was "in the process of assaulting the shooter." She fired her weapon to stop him from attacking her and stayed on scene until police arrived, the spokesperson said.

It happened on the afternoon of March 19. Raleigh officers were called to 8431 Brier Creek Parkway where they found Parker suffering from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Raleigh police release 911 audio in shooting that left man to die in Brier Creek parking lot
EMBED More News Videos

A 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside of the Barnes and Noble at the Brier Creek shopping center in Raleigh.



Witnesses told ABC11 at the time that the suspect was willfully taken into custody; authorities never released her name.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyfatal shootingshootingman killedraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Deputy fatally shot Black man in Elizabeth City while serving warrant
4-year-old girl shot while sleeping inside her home
Alleged IN FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing: prosecutor
Two arrested in Rhode Island in death of Harnett County boy, 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy fatally shot Black man in Elizabeth City while serving warrant
8-month-old girl shot while in her mother's arms
LATEST: Cases rise but hospitalizations decline in NC
Durham wipes clean criminal record of hundreds of teens
Chauvin placed in segregated housing unit while waiting sentencing
Teachers cut 7-year-old's hair without father's permission
More body cam released in Ma'Khia Bryant shooting; officials urge patience
Show More
LIVE: Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
Dad expresses heartache at vigil for girl, 7, killed at McD's drive-thru
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
More TOP STORIES News