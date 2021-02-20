Driver killed after striking car, utility pole in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one car striking a utility pole in Fayetteville on Friday night.Fayetteville police responded to a crash just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Raeford Road and Ireland Drive. The driver of the vehicle that struck the utility pole has not been identified at this time.Officials did not give the status of the occupants of the other vehicle.Drivers are asked to avoid Raeford Road between Ireland Drive and Montclair Road as officers investigate.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at(910) 751-382 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.