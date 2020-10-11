One dead following single-vehicle collision in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has died following a Saturday night single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville.Fayetteville police said the incident happened on Roxie Avenue near Faber Street just after 9:40 p.m.Police have not released the identities of those involved in the crash at this time.Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Roxie Avenue near Faber Street until the investigation has concluded.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (919) 483-8477.