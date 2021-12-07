Man found dead inside burning Cumberland County house

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An early morning house fire in Cumberland County resulted in a man's death Tuesday.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said the call came in around 4:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire in the 1600 block of Eureka Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a body inside the home.



Arson investigators are on the scene but the fire has not been classified as arson at this point. While the investigation is still ongoing, there appears to be nothing suspicious about the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire or identified the man who died.

Friends told ABC11 that the man inside was known as "Magic" and that he was well-known in the neighborhood.

"He would try to bring a smile to you whenever he could," said Denzell Gibbs, a friend of the victim's. "He would do anything for anybody that he could, just a very strong person period, a very giving person. He is going to missed by a lot of people in this community as well as outside the community."

Officials have not released the man's name.

Gibbs spent some time clearing out salvageable items from the home.

"He was a good dude and I love him," Gibbs said. I miss him."

Another friend, Sabrina Williams, said the victim was a nice person.

He was nice, and it hurts," Williams said. "It's sad. It was so sad. It really was. It was sad to me. I was crying. I just heard about it this morning but he was a nice person."

Anyone with information regarding this fire investigation is asked to please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and ask for Arson Investigator S. Hodges at (910) 321-6786 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
